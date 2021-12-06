Hunger among Filipino families falls in September 2021

Residents harvest vegetables grown in New Greenland in Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City on February 18, 2021, to cope up with the ill effects of COVID-19 and combat hunger and poverty in the area. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA — Hunger fell among Filipino families from June to September amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey results released Monday.

Based on a poll of 1,200 adults on Sept. 12-16 this year, SWS said the hunger rate fell to 10 percent, or an estimated 2.5 million in September, from 13.6 percent, or around 3.4 million families last June.

"The resulting 13.5% average for the first three quarters of 2021 is less than for last year but has not fully recovered to pre-pandemic levels," the pollster said.

Out of the 10 percent, 7.9 percent experienced moderate hunger, while 2.1 percent underwent severe hunger, it said.

"Moderate hunger refers to those who experienced hunger 'only once' or 'a few times' in the last three months. Meanwhile, severe hunger refers to those who experienced it 'often' or 'always' in the last three months," the SWS explained.

It also noted hunger declined in all areas except in Metro Manila. Families who said they still experience hunger were 10.3 percent of the population in Balance Luzon and Mindanao, followed by the Visayas with 6 percent.

Metro Manila, which recorded a 14 percent incidence of hunger, has been "worst in 21 out of 95 surveys since July 1998," the pollster said.

Meanwhile, hunger incidence also declined in both poor and non-poor families, it added.

