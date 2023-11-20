Officials inspect the damage caused by magnitude 6.8 earthquake in the town of Glan in Sarangani province. Dennis Datu, ABS-CBN News

MANILA – State volcanologists have yet to confirm whether liquefaction is the cause of fissures found in some parts of quake-hit Glan in Sarangani Province, Mindanao.



Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) science research specialist Bhenz Rodriguez says a quick response team has been sent in the area to assess the earthquakes damage and other hazards resulting from it.



“Isa sa mga magiging output ng team natin na pinadala sa lugar ay to check yung damage or effects ng lindol, to check kung may fissures ba nakita or ano ba ang extent ng landslide na nangyari, or kung may mga nakaexperience ba na lugar na may sea level disturbance. So far, wala pa namang nare-report o nare-receive na info on that (liquefaction),” he said.



(One of the expected outputs of the team we sent there is to check the damage or effects of the earthquake. They’re going to check if fissures are present, the extent of landslides that occurred and see whether sea level disturbance was experienced. So far, there are still no reports, we haven’t received information on liquefaction.)



Liquefaction is one of the several effects following an earthquake where sediments, especially those near bodies of water, begin to behave like liquid thereby losing its ability to hold structures in place.



“Nawawala yung strength niya para humawak ng building. Mas lumalambot siya kaya ang ending, lahat ng bahay o building na nasa ibabaw ng liquefaction-prone area posibleng mag-tilt o bumagsak.”



(The ground loses its strength to hold buildings in place. It softens and results to houses or buildings on top of a liquefaction-prone area to potentially collapse.)



The magnitude 6.8 earthquake that jolted Sarangani and Davao Occidental on Friday had a considerably shallow depth, making it even more felt in areas closest to its epicenter.

Latest data from Phivolcs show that it has recorded at least 106 aftershocks following the earthquake with magnitudes ranging between 1.4 to 4.3. No less than 5 of these tremors were felt.