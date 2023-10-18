Various groups form a human chain along Roxas Boulevard in Manila on October 18, 2023 to protest ongoing reclamation projects in Manila Bay citing possible historic, environmental, and economic destruction. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - A human chain was formed by hundreds of fisherfolk, environmentalists, church people, students, members of academe, and other advocacy groups on Wednesday at Roxas Boulevard in Manila.

The activity was led by Pambansang Lakas ng Kilusang Mamamalakaya ng Pilipinas or Pamalakaya.

According to Fernando Hicap, Pamalakaya National Chairperson, the human chain symbolizes the strong opposition of fisherfolk and various environmental groups on the ongoing reclamation and dredging projects in various parts of the country especially along Manila Bay.

This, despite the pronouncement of President Ferdinand Bongbong Marcos last August 7 to suspend reclamation activities in the country.

“Ang panawagan natin sa araw na ito, sa pamamagitan ng sama-sama at human chain, ang tawag natin na ideklara na maglabas na ng Executive Order na isuspend na ng tuluyan ang lahat ng reclamation hindi lang sa Manila Bay kundi sa buong bansa,” Hicap said.

Pamalakaya claims that reclamation activities have been ongoing in Navotas City, Pasay City, Manila City, Bulacan province, and Bacoor City in Cavite.

They said fisherfolk in Cavite are now experiencing loss of income due to the environmental impacts of reclamation.

Among the effects are catch depletion, destruction of fish habitats and worsening quality of water.

“Sa kabuhayan nila halos 90 percent yung nawala, nao-obliga na mangisda at napipilitang maghanap ng trabaho. Wala namang makuhang trabaho kundi mga sideline sideline yung mga pamilya nila namamasukan para maglaba yung mga lalaki kung saan saan na lang napupunta,” Hicap said.

Some who still opted to continue fishing, according to Hicap, would go as far as Zambales, Bataan and even some parts of Southern Tagalog.

"Ang isang problema ngayon, maliit ang huli dahil marami mangingisda doon at lumalaki ang gastos nila dahil nga doon sa patuloy na pagtaas ng gasolina... Halos nga sa kwentada namin sa isang paglaot ng mangingisda umaabot ng 80 percent yung kanilang gastos sa gasolina," Hicap added.

In Manila Bay, aside from the dwindling supply of fish due to the effects of reclamation, the group are also worried that visitors will no longer see the beautiful sunset along Manila Bay once high-rise buildings are erected in reclaimed areas.