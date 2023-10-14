LIST: Foreigners killed, abducted or missing in Hamas attack

Dead bodies lie on ground in Kfar Aza kibbutz next to the border with Gaza, on October 10, 2023, after the Islamist movement Hamas launched an attack against Israel. Atef Safadi, EPA-EFE/file

Scores of foreigners were killed, wounded or taken hostage in Hamas's attack on Israel last week, which left more than 1,300 dead in Israel.

Gaza Strip health authorities have reported that at least 1,900 people have been killed in retaliatory Israeli strikes.

According to an AFP count, more than 100 foreigners have been confirmed dead by their national authorities, many of whom also held Israeli nationality.

Here is what we know so far:

- United States: 27 dead, others abducted, missing -

At least 27 US citizens have been killed, US authorities said.

An unspecified number of Americans are believed to have been abducted.

On Friday, President Joe Biden spoke with the families of 14 Americans who have been missing since the Hamas attack.

The White House did not release any details about the call, but Biden told CBS's "60 Minutes" that "we're going to do everything in our power to get them home if we can find them".

- Thailand: 24 dead, 16 hostages -

Twenty-four Thais have been killed, Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin said Saturday.

The foreign ministry said another 16 had been wounded, and 16 are thought to have been abducted.

There are approximately 30,000 Thais in Israel, most working in the agricultural sector, according to government figures.

- France: 15 dead, many missing -

Fifteen French nationals have died, foreign minister Catherine Colonna said Friday.

Paris had previously reported seventeen people missing, including four children, according to President Emmanuel Macron.

- Nepal: 10 dead -

Ten Nepali citizens were killed in Kibbutz Alumim, the Himalayan republic's embassy in Tel Aviv said.

The kibbutz was hosting 17 students at the time of the attack.

- Argentina: Seven dead, 15 missing -

Argentina's foreign ministry confirmed that seven nationals were killed and 15 others were missing.

- Ukraine: Seven dead, nine missing -

The foreign ministry said Thursday that the number of Ukrainians killed had risen to seven, with another nine missing and nine injured.

- Russia: Four dead, six missing -

At least four Russian-Israelis have been killed, the Russian embassy in Tel Aviv said.

It said it had no information about any hostages but that six Russian nationals were missing.

- UK: Four dead -

Two Britons have been confirmed dead by their families, and the Israeli embassy in London on Wednesday confirmed two more.

The BBC has said that 17 Britons, including children, are dead or missing, a figure that has not been confirmed by the government.

- Chile: Four dead, one missing -

Three Israeli-Chilean nationals and one Chilean woman have been killed, the authorities confirmed on Thursday.

A kibbutz resident has been reported missing, according to the foreign ministry.

- Austria: Three dead, two missing -

Three Israeli-Austrians were killed in the attacks, authorities said. Two others remain missing.

- Belarus: Three dead, one missing -

The Belarusian embassy in Tel Aviv announced Thursday that three of its citizens had died "in tragic circumstances" and another was missing.

- Canada: Three dead, four missing -

Ottawa has said that three Canadians have been killed and four others are missing.

- China: Three dead, two missing -

China's foreign ministry said Thursday that three Chinese nationals had been killed and two were missing.

- Philippines: Three dead, three missing -

The Philippines foreign ministry said on Friday that a 49-year-old woman was killed at the music festival.

Previously authorities said a 33-year-old woman and a 42-year-old man had been killed at a kibbutz.

Three nationals remained missing.

- Brazil: Three dead -

The foreign ministry said Friday a Brazilian woman had been killed, bringing the total number of deaths to three.

- Peru: Two dead, three missing -

Two Peruvians were killed and three are missing, the authorities said.

- Romania: Two dead -

Romania announced on Friday the death of two of its nationals, including an Israeli-Romanian soldier.

- Australia: One dead -

Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on Wednesday an Australian woman had been killed in the attacks.

- Azerbaijan: One dead -

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Azerbaijani national had been killed.

- Cambodia: One dead -

Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Manet said one Cambodian student had been killed.

- Ireland: One dead -

A 22-year-old Irish-Israeli woman died in the attacks, the Irish government confirmed on Wednesday.

- Portugal: One dead, four missing -

One Portuguese national has been killed and four are missing, Foreign Minister Gomes Cravinho said Wednesday.

- Spain: One dead, one missing -

The foreign ministry said on Wednesday one Spanish citizen had been killed.

A Spaniard married to a Chilean is missing, according to Chilean authorities.

- Switzerland: One dead -

An Israeli-Swiss national was killed in the October 7 attack.

- Turkey: One dead, one missing -

Ankara confirmed on Friday that a Turkish-Israeli citizen, who had moved to Israel with his family in 1972, had been killed.

Another is missing.

- Germany: Several hostages -

Several dual German-Israeli nationals have been kidnapped, a German foreign ministry source said.

The mother of 22-year-old Shani Louk told news outlet Der Spiegel she had recognised her daughter in online videos showing a woman lying seemingly unconscious face down in the back of a pick-up truck in Gaza filled with armed men.

Ricarda Louk told Spiegel that her daughter had been at the nearby music festival.

- Mexico: Two hostages -

Foreign Minister Alicia Barcena wrote on social media that two Mexicans, a man and a woman, had been taken hostage.

- Italy: Three missing -

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said Thursday that three Israeli-Italians were missing.

- Colombia: One dead, one missing -

Bogota announced the death of one Colombian and the disappearance of another.

- Paraguay: Two missing -

Two Paraguayan nationals who had been living in Israel are missing, the government said.

- Sri Lanka: Two missing -

Sri Lanka's ambassador to Israel said on Tuesday that two nationals, a 48-year-old man and a 49-year-old woman, were missing.

- Tanzania: Two missing -

Tanzania's ambassador to Israel told AFP two Tanzanian nationals were missing.

