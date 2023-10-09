MANILA — The Philippines is preparing to craft its own legal framework for deep-sea mining in international waters.

This is to “increase production” of high-value underwater minerals while limiting the “potential environmental degradation brought about by activities in the seabed,” the Department of Foreign Affairs said on Monday.

The Philippines is interested in deep-sea mining to “expand industries to support the needs of the country”, particularly in the field of renewable energy, said DFA acting secretary Charles Jose.

“Resources containing cobalt, manganese, copper and rare earth minerals are crucial in the development of batteries… and are reportedly found in abundance on the sea bed and in the ocean floor,” he said during a workshop with the International Seabed Authority (ISA).

“The Philippines is under obligation to take all appropriate steps to ensure that exploration and exploitation activities are appropriately managed in accordance to international standards,” he said.

“The potential environmental degradation brought about by activities in the seabed is one of the primary considerations… We are therefore committed to the conservation and sustainable management of the ocean and seabeds,” he added.

So far, at least 30 seabed explorations are happening around the world and the ISA hopes to have “rules and regulations for the next phase when mining has to start,” said ISA Secretary General Michael Lodge.

“Without a rules-based order, you run the risk of unilateral action… and you run the risk of environmental degradation,” he said.

“We want to make sure we have the highest possible environmental standard… with full transparency,” he said.

Untapped minerals in seabeds account for “more than all the remaining terrestrial reserves” as underwater mines are considered as new mining territories, Lodge said.

“Every nation must be given the right and opportunity to share in the wealth of the ocean,” he said.

“What is important is to have a fundamental unbiased knowledge… to understand how this blue regime can help develop the economy,” he said.

The ISA and the DFA are hosting a two-day workshop in Manila to tackle deep-sea-related issues and discuss a possible framework needed to enable the country to participate in ocean mining.