

Hindi totoong napatalsik sa University of the Philippines ang political science associate professor na si Dr. Jean Encinas-Franco matapos diumanong maliitin niya ang tambalan nina President-elect Ferdinand Marcos Jr. at Vice President-elect Sara Duterte-Carpio.

Taliwas ito sa paratang ng isang video na unang ipinost ni “JONZ TV” sa YouTube noong Mayo 27.

“I’m still very much an active faculty of our department and as a matter of fact, I am on sabbatical,” pahayag ni Franco sa ABS-CBN Fact Check Team.

“Kapag sinabing sabbatical leave, it’s a privilege granted to UP faculty who have been associate professors for the past 2 years. So, I do not teach right now, buong taon, but I’m still very much in the University,” dagdag niya.

Sa YouTube video na may caption na “JUST IN: HALA TANGGAL na! U.P. PROF SIBAK AGAD PAHIYA kay ATTY BRUCE Matapos MINALIIT si SARA-BBM,” maririnig na binabasa ng nagsasalaysay ang isang transcript umano ng interview ni Franco:

“Goodluck na lang sa Pilipinas. Marcos Jr. and Sara may have won the elections, but it’s actually Leni and Kiko who have captured the hearts and minds especially the young people. Hindi na nila makakalimutan yun kasi minsan tumindig sila kahit mahirap, kahit imposible, so goodluck na lang talaga sa Pilipinas, goodluck.”

Pero ayon kay Franco, pinutol sa naturang video ang buong pahayag niya sa interview sa ABS-CBN noong araw ng eleksyon. Aniya, ang tinukoy niya ay ang mga tagasuporta ng tambalang Leni-Kiko.

“They took out some words in my statement on election night sa ABS-CBN coverage,” paliwanag ni Franco.

Mapapanood sa aktwal na interview sa timestamp 2:26:53-2:27:57 ang buong sinabi ni Franco:

“Well para sa akin, Marcos Jr. and Sara may have won the election but it is actually Leni and Kiko who have captured the hearts and minds of, especially the young people who have supported them . No one can take that away from them. Habambuhay na nilang maaalala iyon at hindi na nila makakalimutan iyon. Na minsan tumindig sila kahit mahirap, kahit mukhang imposible.”

Paalala ni Franco, hindi makatutulong sa demokrasya ang pagpapakalat ng maling impormasyon.

“If they will sow fear by using fake news, then they’re not helping strengthen our democracy at all. They are rooting for BBM and Sara, (but) at the end of the day, even if they do well, it’s not going to benefit society if our society is going to be built on fake news,” dagdag pa ni Franco.

— With research and reporting from Ann Charrize Calusa, ABS-CBN Investigative & Research Group

ABS-CBN News is part of the Philippine Fact-Checker Incubator Project (PFCI) and #FactsFirstPH. PFCI supports news organizations in building capacity to meet international fact-checking standards. #FactsFirstPH is a collaborative effort of media and civil society organizations to fact check dubious and false claims, and to promote credible sources of information in the 2022 elections and beyond.