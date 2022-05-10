Department of Health Manila. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Health said Tuesday it would brief the next administration on its strategies for the implementation of the Universal Healthcare Law and push for the creation of a vaccine institute and Centers for Disease Control.

The health agency would also provide President Rodrigo Duterte's successor with its plans for "moving forward in this pandemic" which is "for all of us to live with the virus," according to Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Iha-highlight natin with emphasis ang patuloy na pagbabakuna at saka yung patuloy na pagpapatupad ng minimum health standards," she told reporters.

(We will highlight and emphasize continued vaccination and enforcement of minimum health standards.)

Part of moving out of the pandemic and enforcing the UHC Law is to create a CDC bureau and a vaccine institute, Vergeire said.

Last year, the House appropriations panel submitted for plenary session the proposed measure that would create the Philippines' Center for Disease Prevention and Control and the Virology Science and Technology Institute.

"Nandyan po yung Centers for Disease Control na bill…kung saan dyan mare-restructure ang ating healthcare system, ang ating DOH na magkaroon tayo ng isang institute na re-relyan pagdating sa pandemya, infectious diseases sa ating bansa at pagre-research," she said.

(There's the CDC bill, which will restructure our healthcare system, the DOH and we will have one institute we can rely on for pandemic, infectious diseases, and research.)

"Meron po tayong National Health Security Act, it links with the CDC for us to be more resilient during these times na nagkakaroon tayo ng krisis sa ating bansa."

(We have the National Health Security Act, which links with the CDC for us to be more resilient during these times that our country faces a crisis.)

Former Sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos, Jr. leads the presidential race with 30,969,399 votes from 97.7 percent of election returns as of 2:47 p.m. Tuesday, based on partial and unofficial results.