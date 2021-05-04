This piece is part of a series to mark the first anniversary of the shutdown of ABS-CBN’s broadcast on free TV and radio which happened May 5, 2020.

Enchong Dee posted this on his Instagram page on May 8, 2020, 3 days after the network's free TV and radio channels were shut down.

Like many of the biggest TV and film stars in the country, Enchong Dee is a “homegrown” ABS-CBN talent.

He was an athlete before joining the network’s stable of stars in 2006. He starred in many of the network’s popular series including "Tayong Dalawa", "Katorse", "A Love to Last" and remakes of "Mara Clara" and "Maria la del Barrio."

Dee is also one of the few celebrities who have been outspoken about the network shutdown and the country’s political situation.

Nasaan ka noong May 5, 2020 at paano mo nalaman na pinatatanggal na sa ere ang ABS-CBN?

I was at home when Kabayan said the final message in TV Patrol. Hindi ako makapaniwala. I was quiet. I was disheartened. I was angry. I had a lot of questions left unanswered. Para kang nagulangan ng mga taong nakaupo sa gobyerno. Mabigat sa puso 'yung mga panahon na ‘yon.

Ano ‘yung tumatakbo sa isip mo noong panahon na ‘iyon?

Betrayal because I thought this administration will truly bring in effective and good governance. It showed me the value of research and study during election periods.

Ano ‘yung mga naaalala mo na ginawa o nakita o kinausap ng gabing iyon?

I was speechless. My parents would ask me questions that I couldn’t say anything about. I talked to my Star Magic Handler, Tita Monch. We were all sad, broken-hearted, emotional, and simply looking for an answer. It was a very silent night.

Ano na ang kahulugan ng May 5 para sa iyo?

May 5 is the day ABS-CBN showed the Filipinos and the world that we are serious when we say “In the Service of The Filipino People Worldwide”. No matter what.

Hope in my heart is still in my heart until now, for ABS-CBN and for our country.