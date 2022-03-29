Officials of the Department of Education at the launch of its exhibit featuring medium to high-rise school buildings on March 29, 2022. Arra Perez, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of Education (DepEd) unveiled Tuesday designs of medium- to high-rise school buildings, which seek to address the problem of classroom shortage.

The new designs were launched at an exhibit at the DepEd Central Office in Pasig City, attended by officials of the agency and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH).

Education Secretary Leonor Briones said the new building designs are a "creative solution" to the lack of space and land for schools, especially in cities and other urban areas.

"'Yong medium rise buildings can push for education kasi you have a space, children are given adequate space, which is required under our health conditions," Briones said.

This aims to resolve classroom shortage in the country, which is at 243,000 classrooms.



Education Undersecretary Alain Pascua said the designs are already available to local government units that wish to implement them with the help of the DPWH.

"Any local government unit may just ask a copy from us para bigay namin sa kanila," said Pascua, who described the buildings as the "public schools of the future."

"Marami kasing local government units na matataas ang pondo at kaya nilang magtayo kaagad niyan. Iyong 12-story niyan, 60 classrooms, more or less it's about P600 million ang magiging worth niyan. Mura na iyon," Pascua added.

The buildings also house faculty and administrative offices, laboratories and open spaces at the rooftop which can serve as multipurpose areas, said Education Undersecretary Annalyn Sevilla.

Public Works and Highways Acting Secretary Roger Mercado assured that his agency would offer support in constructing the buildings.

There is a shortage of 243,000 classrooms nationwide, said Pascua, citing DepEd data.

The DepEd is also eyeing a partnership with DPWH to construct access roads and bridges leading to schools, especially in areas where students and teachers travel long hours to reach their schools.

