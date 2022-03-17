The late Philippine President Ramon Magsaysay, who served from Dec. 30, 1953 until his death in a plane crash in Cebu on March 17, 1957. Photo courtesy of the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation

MANILA - Sixty-five years since his death in a plane crash in Cebu, former President Ramon Magsaysay's "words and actions... reverberate loudly" today, the foundation established in his honor said Thursday.

Magsaysay, the seventh Philippine President who died on March 17, 1957, was often described as "a true man of the masses" and left a legacy of being "a champion of democracy", the Ramon Magsaysay Award Foundation said in a statement.

"Today gives us pause to reflect on the kind of world we wish to build and the country we hope to offer to succeeding generations," the RMAF said as it spearheads the remembrance of Magsaysay on his death anniversary.

It notes that six decades since Magsaysay's passing, the world is beset with such challenges as the COVID-19 pandemic that has shattered economies, natural disasters triggered by climate change, the spread of fake news "fueling divisiveness and the rise of strongman rule", and the different crises in Myanmar, Afghanistan and Ukraine.

"Today, the (RMAF) applauds the many front liners who continue the fight to preserve the rule of law, respect for human rights, recognition and support for the marginalized sectors of our societies," it said.

Highlighting as well the hundreds of individuals and groups conferred with the Ramon Magsaysay Award, Asia's premier prize and highest honor, since 1958, the foundation made special mention of five of them, namely:

The DALAI LAMA, who asserted that the Tibetan peoples have a right to their culture and independence;

ARUNA ROY, who empowered millions of Indians by asserting their Right to Information, Right to Food, and Right to Work;

JESSE ROBREDO (the late husband of Vice President Leni Robredo), who demonstrated that excellence, compassion and transparency are marks of authentic servant leaders;

KOUL PANHA, who encouraged an enlightened, organized and vigilant Cambodian citizenry to ensure fair and free elections in his country; and,

HABIBA SARABI, Afghanistan's first female governor who has broken many glass ceilings so that women in her country can dream bigger.

"From these amazing individuals and many more champions, we take to heart timeless lessons that will serve us well in these anxious times," the RMAF said.

These lessons include:

seeking the truth always;

vigilance is the price of freedom;

choosing peace over aggression;

being aware of lies and injustice and that "not to expose them is to abet and perpetuate inequality";

True Power emanates from the people; and,

"the power to change our lives and our children's lives for the better is in our hands"

"Today, as we celebrate the life and legacy of our beloved President Ramon Magsaysay, we ask you to join us in remembering. And to stand alongside us, pledging never to forget," the RMAF said.

