MANILA - The Philippine Air Force on Thursday paid tribute to the two pilots who died in a plane crash in Bataan earlier this week.

In a statement, PAF identified the two fallen pilots as Capt. Ian Gerru Casiños Pasinos, who was from Cagayan de Oro City, and Capt. Jhon Paulo Ong Aviso, who was from Zamboanga City.

Both were seasoned pilots with several years of flying experience, and were recipients of Gold Cross Medals for their gallantry in action.

They were also part of various air combat operations, including military offensives against the Maute terrorist group during the Battle of Marawi. Pasino was also involved in various missions in Lanao del Sur, and against the Abu Sayyaf in Bohol in 2017.

"With CPT PASINOS and CPT AVISO’s passing, not only have we lost two brave pilots, we also lost brothers in arms; and to their loved ones, it is a painful lost of a father, a husband, a son, and a friend," PAF said.

PAF also lauded the two pilots for their "final act of heroism", which was to ensure that they will land on a clear area to prevent the possibility of casualties on ground.

"The PAF will forever be grateful for their great service to the nation, and shall ensure that all possible forms of assistance will be extended to guarantee the well-being of the families they have left behind," PAF also said.

Meanwhile, PAF said its aircraft accident investigation team is still investigating the incident.

"Our aircraft accident investigation team is still conducting a thorough investigation to gather evidences and information that could shed light on the cause of the unfortunate event," it added.

Pasinos and Aviso died after their SF260 Marchetti plane plummeted onto a rice paddy in Pilar town Wednesday.

