Justice still elusive 12 years after journalist Gerry Ortega’s murder

MANILA— The National Union of Journalists in the Philippines (NUJP) renewed its call for justice for radio broadcaster Dr. Gerry Ortega, over a decade after his killing.

Exactly 12 years ago on Tuesday, Ortega was gunned down in Puerto Princesa, Palawan.

LOOK: Fight for ‘full justice’ continues as friends, groups held candle lighting protest for 12th year death anniversary of journalist Gerry Ortega in Quezon City on Tuesday.



Ortega was gunned down in Puerto Princesa, Palawan in 2011. pic.twitter.com/GbODx65XiL — Reiniel Pawid (@PawidReiniel) January 24, 2023

Former Palawan governor Joel Reyes and with his brother were charged in the murder of the broadcaster, who was also an environmentalist.

NUJP held a candle-lighting protest in Quezon City on Tuesday. According to NUJP Secretary General Len Olea, justice in the country is hard to attain.

"Nagpapatuloy pa rin tayo sa kampanya para kamtan ang hustisya para kay Dr. Gerry Ortega. Ang kanyang kaso ay emblematic ng level of impunity na kinahaharap ng ating bayan. Mantakin niyo na lang ang alleged mastermind ay nakatakbo pa sa eleksyon," she said.

The Center for Media Freedom and Responsibility said there have been 176 cases of journalist killings since 1986, as of posting.

Out of this number, only 19 or 11% have resulted in convictions.

Some cases flounder in courts because of insufficient pieces of evidence; failure to identify, locate, or arrest suspects; and lack of witnesses.

