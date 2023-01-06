Respect Black Nazarene devotees, priest says

MANILA — Rainfall on Friday failed to dampen the determination of many Black Nazarene devotees, who opted to stay put and attend mass, even if they were already cold and wet.

Ernesto Bayot, 60, and his wife Felicidad said they both braved the traffic and travel from Quezon City to Manila using their motorcycle to attend the first Friday mass, which is part of their devotion.

The couple were teary-eyed as they shared with ABS-CBN News their stories of blessings allegedly from the Black Nazarene.

"Sobrang saya ko lang po kasi nakita ko na uli ang Amang Poon. Dalawang taon ko po kasi siyang hindi nakita eh," Ernesto said.

Ofelia said all their three children are doing well, and their lives went well because of the guidance and blessings of the Black Nazarene.

"Ang dami naming biyayang natatanggap dahil sa kanya (Black Nazarene)," she said.

Seventy-two-year-old Ofelia Alqueroz from Antipolo City attended the mass alone.

A retired Manila City Hall employee and a widow, Alqueroz said she has been a Black Nazarene devotee since she was young.

Her biggest miracle received from God, she said, was when she won the sweepstakes when she was about to lose their house and lot.

Recently, she was hospitalized but was able to recover fast.

And until today, she sees her ability to regularly visit the Basilica of the Black Nazarene in Manila solo despite her hypertension and diabetes as a form of God's protection.

"Sa kanya (Black Nazarene) lang talaga laging nakasandal," Alqueroz said.

Ruben Morales opted to sell small Black Nazarene images to help spread the miracles about it.

Morales used to be a "mamamasan" or bearer of the Black Nazarene's image.

"Ako nagdadala nito (Black Nazarene) image para makita ng mga tao. Balewala sa akin makabenta man ako o hindi, basta dala ko siya," Morales, who remains a devotee, said.

Fr. Earl Valdez, attached priest and spokesperson of Nazareno 2023, said Black Nazarene devotees come with different stories of miracles, blessings, and devotions.

The image of a bruised Jesus Christ, Valdez said, represents the image of Filipinos. He said they feel and believe He is always there to protect them.

If typical people who idolize celebrities want to touch or hug them, Black Nazarene devotees also convey their affection in various ways including touching, hugging, and kissing, he said.

Valdez's appeal to those who criticize these actions is to respect the devotees' expression of affection.

"Kung gusto po nating maunawaan ang debosyon, kausapin, makipag-ugnayan, intindihin ang mga deboto. Dahil sila po, ang pagpapahayag ng kanilang pananampalataya is very unique," Valdez said.