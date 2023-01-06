Mamerto David Teston waits for his fellow Nazarene devotees following the replica blessing at Quiapo Church on Dec. 27, 2022. ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Jobless since the pandemic struck, Mamerto David Teston was hoping to get help from the Black Nazarene during its annual procession in the Philippine capital, but he and millions of devotees would have to wait for the return of Traslacion, suspended for a third time due to COVID.

Devotees like Teston pray for miracles like economic relief, a loved one's recovery from illness, and the fulfillment of childhood dreams during the Traslacion that transports a replica of Jesus Christ's 400-year-old black wooden statue to Quiapo Church.

"Sobrang miss," Teston said of the procession that typically draws millions of devotees. "Kumbaga parang nasanay na 'yung katawan ko na sumabak sa paghila ng lubid."

(I miss the procession a lot because it seems like my body has gotten used to pulling the rope.)



A Nazareno devotee since 2014, Teston lost his job as a massage therapist when the government imposed COVID lockdowns in 2020. He had hoped to touch the rope-pulled carriage of the Nazareno during the cancelled Jan. 9 Traslacion.

"[Sana] magkaroon ng maayos na trabaho kahit ganito lang 'yung estado," he told ABS-CBN News, when asked about his prayer.

(I wish to have a decent job even if things are just like this.)

Catholic devotees bring their Black Nazarene replicas for the blessing at the Quiapo Church in Manila on Dec. 27, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

Earlier in the day, he and his fellow devotees from Pasay City brought to the Quiapo Church their own ebony statue of Christ for the "blessing" of replicas, one of the activities still allowed during the Celebration of the Black Nazarene.

The Nazarene statue, first brought to Manila by Augustinian priests from Mexico in 1607, is believed to have acquired its color after it was partially burnt when the galleon carrying it caught fire.

During the Traslacion, mostly barefoot devotees wave white handkerchiefs and shout "viva!" (long live). Some scramble to touch the image and injuries are often reported.

Health risks prompted church officials to suspend one of the world's most spectacular displays of Catholic zeal for a third year and replace it with smaller processions and masses.

"Unang-una sa konsiderasyon natin tayo pa rin ay nasa ilalim ng pandemya at at risk pa rin ang ating kapatid na may edad na at may mga immunocompromised," Quiapo Church priest Rev. Fr. Earl Valdez said.

(Our top consideration is we are still under the pandemic, and our elderly and immunocompromised brothers and sisters are still at risk.)

'IT'S DIFFERENT'

Devotees attempt to climb the image of the Black Nazarene after the PNP pulls out of the procession during the annual Traslacion procession in Manila on January 9, 2020. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

The Philippines is Asia's largest Catholic nation, with 8 in 10 people subscribing to the religion brought by Spanish colonizers in the 1500s.

Arvin Lozano, now in his third year as a devotee, said the Black Nazarene helped him achieve his longtime dream of owning a sound system business in Antipolo.

"Dahil sa Kaniya, sa tuloy na pagdedeboto ko sa Kaniya, nanalangin lang ako lagi na magkaroon ng isang business. Ayun, natupad Niya 'yung isang pangarap ko," the 23-year-old Lozano told ABS-CBN News while waiting for a ride after the replica blessing.

(Because of Him, in my continued devotion to Him, I always prayed to have a business. Well, He made my dream come true.)

Couple Arvin Lozano and Zyna Nagal. ABS-CBN News

His girlfriend Zyna Nagal said they were heartbroken over the Traslacion's 3-year absence.

"Malungkot, hindi na nararanasan 'yung tulad ng dati na sobrang talagang nagkakagulo 'yung mga tao para lang makapunta dito sa Quiapo," said Nagal, 22.

(It's sad. It's not like it how used to be, when people scramble just to come here to Quiapo.)

Catholic Bishops' Conference of the Philippines (CBCP) spokesperson Fr. Jerome Secillano said devotion to the Nazarene "is not only about procession."

"True devotion leads to the transformation of our lives. It can be done through sincere prayer and imitation of the object of one’s devotion. Procession can arouse passion but may not have a deep and lasting impact leading to conversion," he told ABS-CBN News.

He urged the faithful who are waiting for the return of the Black Nazarene’s grand procession to "purify our intentions [for] why we have such devotion after all."

TRASLACION MISSING, FAITH REMAINS

Catholic devotees bring their Black Nazarene replicas for the blessing at the Quiapo Church in Manila on Dec. 27, 2022. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Fish dealer Samuel Varela has been a Nazarene devotee for 27 years — the same age as his eldest son. He said the Black Nazarene healed his namesake son from bronchitis when the latter was just a year old.

"Kaya laking pasalamat ko, sabi ko maglilingkod ako... Kumbaga sinusuklian ko lang," said the 52-year-old Varela, who is also a member of Hijos Del Nazareno that guards the image during Traslacion.

While the Celebration of the Black Nazarene feels "different" without the mammoth procession, Varela said its absence does not dampen his devotion.

"Natakpan lang sa amin bibig lang, face mask, pero 'yung pananampalataya tuloy pa rin," a teary-eyed Varela said as he recounted his recent hardships, including the death of his wife from stage 4 breast cancer in 2019. The following year, 2020, was the last time the procession was held before its pandemic suspension.

"Hanggang may maikakapit ako, kahit kuko ko, ikakapit ko talagang itutuloy ko pa rin kasi alam ko lahat may dahilan," he said.

(We only covered our mouths with face masks, but the faith is still there. As long as I can hold on to it, I would, because I know everything has a reason.)