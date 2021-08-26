Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Manny Pacquiao, 'Champion for Life' ng WBA ABS-CBN News Posted at Aug 26 2021 08:10 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Ginawaran ng titulong "Champion for Life" ng World Boxing Association o WBA ang boxing legend at 8 division world champion na si Manny Pacquiao. Posible namang matuloy ang rematch nina Pacquiao at Yordenis Ugas matapos sabihin ni Pacquiao na bukas siyang lumaban ulit sa ring sa 2022. Watch more on iWantTFC Read More: Champion for Life WBA World Boxing Association Manny Pacquiao Yordenis Ugas rematch /news/08/26/21/323-filipinos-brought-home-from-abu-dhabi/sports/08/26/21/fifa-slammed-over-release-of-messi-for-wc-matches/news/08/26/21/watch-uk-us-show-military-strength-in-philippine-sea/news/08/26/21/4-arestado-sa-human-trafficking-sa-cabanatuan-city/news/08/26/21/agusan-del-sur-isasailalim-sa-mecq