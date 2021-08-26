Home  >  Sports

MULTIMEDIA

Manny Pacquiao, 'Champion for Life' ng WBA

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Aug 26 2021 08:10 PM

Ginawaran ng titulong "Champion for Life" ng World Boxing Association o WBA ang boxing legend at 8 division world champion na si Manny Pacquiao. Posible namang matuloy ang rematch nina Pacquiao at Yordenis Ugas matapos sabihin ni Pacquiao na bukas siyang lumaban ulit sa ring sa 2022. 

