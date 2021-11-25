Naples remembers Maradona

MULTIMEDIA

Naples pays tribute to football legend Diego Maradona

Filippo Monteforte, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

A fan heads a football next to the life-size bronze statue depicting late Argentine soccer legend Diego Maradona by Italian sculptor Domenico Sepe outside the eponym stadium in Naples, Italy on Thursday. Naples is paying homage to Diego Maradona on the first anniversary of his death with three statues, two to be set up in the recently renamed Diego Armando Maradona football stadium and one already sitting in the city's National Archaeological Museum.