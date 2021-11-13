Paeng Nepomuceno honored with commemorative stamp

MULTIMEDIA

PHLPost honors Paeng Nepomuceno, others, with commemorative stamp

ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

World-renowned Filipino bowler Paeng Nepomuceno poses with a framed commemorative stamp bearing his image during its launch at the PHLPost head office in Lawton, Manila on Saturday. Other Filipinos honored with commemorative stamps were innovator and entrepreneur Diosdado Banatao, Filipino-American NBA player Jordan Clarkson, furniture designer Kenneth Cobonpue, fashion designer Monique Lhuillier, fashion designer and entrepreneur Josie Natori, singer and thespian Lea Salonga, pool player Efren "Bata" Reyes, chess master Eugene Torre, and Filipino icon Jollibee.