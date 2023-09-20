MULTIMEDIA

Hangzhou lights up for 19th Asian Games

Philip Fong, AFP

People gather at the promenade of Qiantang River to watch the light show of the Hangzhou Olympic Sports Centre Stadium (center), ahead of the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou in China's eastern Zhejiang province on Wednesday. China will host the Asiad from September 23 to October 8 featuring 61 disciplines in 40 sports.