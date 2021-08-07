Team USA wins men's basketball gold in Tokyo Olympics

Home > Sports MULTIMEDIA Team USA captures fourth consecutive Olympics gold in men's basketball Brian Snyder, Reuters Posted at Aug 07 2021 01:36 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber United States players celebrate with teammates after winning the gold medal match against France during the Tokyo 2020 Olympics at the Saitama Super Arena in Japan on Saturday. Kevin Durant lead Team USA with 29 points and six rebounds for the country’s fourth consecutive gold medal in an 87-82 win. Read More: basketball Team USA Tokyo Olympics Olympic Games 2020 Olympics Tokyo 2020 Team USA gold basketball /life/08/07/21/us-navy-band-performs-rendition-of-moiras-paubaya/news/08/07/21/doh-epekto-ng-delta-variant-dama-na/news/08/07/21/unang-anibersaryo-ng-pagsabog-ng-beirut-port-ginunita-ng-mga-pinoy-sa-lebanon/news/08/07/21/fil-am-frontliners-in-las-vegas-working-round-the-clock-amid-covid-19-spike/sports/08/07/21/ex-nba-player-jeremy-lin-tests-positive-for-covid