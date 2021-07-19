Home  >  Sports

Yao Ming and China basketball team arrive in Tokyo

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Posted at Jul 19 2021 06:05 PM | Updated as of Jul 19 2021 06:37 PM

Yao Ming and China basketball team arrive in Tokyo

Chinese Basketball Association President Yao Ming (2nd left) is interviewed by quarantine staff during the quarantine process after arriving at Narita International Airport on Monday ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Athletes from different countries are slowly arriving in Japan for the scheduled opening of the quadrennial sporting event, originally set last year but was moved to this year because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.

