Yao Ming and China basketball team arrive in Tokyo

Kim Kyung-Hoon, Reuters

Chinese Basketball Association President Yao Ming (2nd left) is interviewed by quarantine staff during the quarantine process after arriving at Narita International Airport on Monday ahead of the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Athletes from different countries are slowly arriving in Japan for the scheduled opening of the quadrennial sporting event, originally set last year but was moved to this year because of concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic.