MULTIMEDIA

Caloy Yulo back in PH after successful World Cup stint

Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

Bemedaled gymnast Carlos Yulo poses for photos during his arrival in the Philippines on Tuesday evening, after participating in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series held in Germany, Qatar, and Azerbaijan. Yulo won gold medals in men’s floor exercise in Doha, Qatar, and men's parallel bars and vault in Baku, Azerbaijan.