MULTIMEDIA
Caloy Yulo back in PH after successful World Cup stint
Dyan Castillejo, ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 15 2023 11:34 AM
Bemedaled gymnast Carlos Yulo poses for photos during his arrival in the Philippines on Tuesday evening, after participating in the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Cup Series held in Germany, Qatar, and Azerbaijan. Yulo won gold medals in men’s floor exercise in Doha, Qatar, and men's parallel bars and vault in Baku, Azerbaijan.
- /news/03/15/23/dominguez-carjack-gang-found-guilty-in-evangelista-slay
- /entertainment/03/15/23/movie-review-winsome-shazam-sequel-follows-same-formula
- /classified-odd/03/15/23/japan-parliament-expels-youtuber-mp-who-never-came-to-work
- /sports/03/15/23/pvl-remy-palma-overwhelmed-by-fans-support-in-iloilo
- /business/03/15/23/satellite-constellations-multiply-on-profit-hopes-geopolitics