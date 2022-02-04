2022 Winter Olympics opens

MULTIMEDIA

PH's lone competitor begins Winter Olympics journey

Jewel Samad, AFP

Share Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Viber

The Philippines' flag bearer Asa Miller leads the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on Friday. Miller, the country’s lone representative, is set to compete in the slalom and giant slalom events.