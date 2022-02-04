2022 Winter Olympics opens

MULTIMEDIA
PH's lone competitor begins Winter Olympics journey
Jewel Samad, AFP
Posted at Feb 04 2022 10:59 PM
The Philippines' flag bearer Asa Miller leads the delegation as they enter the stadium during the opening ceremony of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic Games, at the National Stadium, known as the Bird's Nest, in Beijing, China on Friday. Miller, the country’s lone representative, is set to compete in the slalom and giant slalom events.
- /sports/02/04/22/olympics-uyghurs-in-turkey-call-for-boycott-as-beijing-games-begin
- /news/02/04/22/panoorin-pagsalpok-ng-pick-up-sa-2-suv-kita-sa-dashcam
- /sports/02/04/22/near-fight-after-ancajas-hurts-sparmate-in-training
- /entertainment/02/04/22/michael-ver-frustrated-after-task-loss-in-pbb
- /news/02/04/22/will-ka-leody-convince-businessmen-to-vote-for-him