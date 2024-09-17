NCAA: Pao Javillonar returns with 28 as Letran completes comeback vs. Arellano | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
NCAA: Pao Javillonar returns with 28 as Letran completes comeback vs. Arellano
NCAA: Pao Javillonar returns with 28 as Letran completes comeback vs. Arellano
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 17, 2024 03:36 PM PHT
|
Updated Sep 17, 2024 03:38 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA
|
NCAA Basketball
|
NCAA Season 100
|
Letran
|
Arellano
|
Allen Ricardo
|
Pao Javillonar
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.