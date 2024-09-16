Obiena eyes new personal best: 'I can jump 6.10-m' | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Obiena eyes new personal best: 'I can jump 6.10-m'
Obiena eyes new personal best: 'I can jump 6.10-m'
Camille B. Naredo, ABS-CBN News
Published Sep 16, 2024 02:11 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
pole vault
|
EJ Obiena
|
Sergey Bubka
|
Vitaly Petrov
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.