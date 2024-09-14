NCAA: Sajonia, Andrada shine as San Beda tames SSC-R to return to win column | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

NCAA: Sajonia, Andrada shine as San Beda tames SSC-R to return to win column

NCAA: Sajonia, Andrada shine as San Beda tames SSC-R to return to win column

Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
NCAA
|
NCAA 100
|
San Beda
|
San Sebastian
|
Bryan Sajonia
|
Yuki Andrada
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.