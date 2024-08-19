Carlos Yulo hailed by Manila LGU, receives P2-M incentive | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Carlos Yulo hailed by Manila LGU, receives P2-M incentive

Carlos Yulo hailed by Manila LGU, receives P2-M incentive

Paige Javier, ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
Carlos Yulo
|
2024 Paris Olympic Games
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.