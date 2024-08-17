Sherwin Meneses takes over as shot-caller for NU Lady Bulldogs | ABS-CBN News

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

Sherwin Meneses takes over as shot-caller for NU Lady Bulldogs

Sherwin Meneses takes over as shot-caller for NU Lady Bulldogs

Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
 | 
Updated Aug 18, 2024 12:13 AM PHT
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
volleyball
|
National University
|
NU Lady Bulldogs
|
Sherwin Meneses
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.