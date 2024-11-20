UAAP: Alarcon carries UP past UE to end elims on sweet note | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
UAAP: Alarcon carries UP past UE to end elims on sweet note
UAAP: Alarcon carries UP past UE to end elims on sweet note
Kennedy Caacbay, ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 20, 2024 08:02 PM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
basketball
|
UAAP Season 87
|
University of the Philippines
|
University of the East
|
UP Fighting Maroons
|
UE Red Warriors
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.