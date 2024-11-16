Safe Swim-Drown Prevention Program aims to save 3200 Pinoy kids annually | ABS-CBN News
ADVERTISEMENT
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
Safe Swim-Drown Prevention Program aims to save 3200 Pinoy kids annually
Safe Swim-Drown Prevention Program aims to save 3200 Pinoy kids annually
ABS-CBN News
Published Nov 17, 2024 07:00 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Swimming
|
ABSNews
|
ABSSports
|
Milo
|
Philippine Red Cross
|
drowning
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.