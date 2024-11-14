MMA: Denice Zamboanga gets new date for shot at interim world title | ABS-CBN News

ADVERTISEMENT

More
ABS-CBN News

Sports

Sports

MMA: Denice Zamboanga gets new date for shot at interim world title

MMA: Denice Zamboanga gets new date for shot at interim world title

ABS-CBN News
Messenger
Clipboard

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More:
abssports
|
absnews
|
mixed martial arts
|
MMA
|
ONE Championship
|
Denice Zamboanga
|
Alyona Rassohyna
|
ONE Fight Night 27
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
ABS-CBN News
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
ABS-CBN News
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.