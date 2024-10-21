RJ Abarrientos ready to back up Brownlee, repay coaches’ trust as he makes PBA Finals debut | ABS-CBN News
News
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Sports
Business
Weather
More
Sports
Sports
RJ Abarrientos ready to back up Brownlee, repay coaches’ trust as he makes PBA Finals debut
RJ Abarrientos ready to back up Brownlee, repay coaches’ trust as he makes PBA Finals debut
Rom Anzures, ABS-CBN News
Published Oct 22, 2024 08:00 AM PHT
ADVERTISEMENT
Read More:
Basketball
|
ABSSports
|
ABSNews
|
PBA Season 49
|
Ginebra
|
PBA Finals
|
Tim Cone
|
RJ Abarrientos
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.
Advertise with Us
Privacy Policy
Terms of Service
NPC Seal of Registration
© 2024 ABS-CBN Corporation. All Rights Reserved.