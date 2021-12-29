Pacquiao commends POC for action on Obiena-PATAFA tiff

Pacquiao asks embattled Juico to step down

Manny Pacquiao on Tuesday praised the Philippine Olympic Committee (POC) for its swift action on the much publicized squabble between the Philippine Athletics Track and Field Association (PATAFA) and Olympic pole vaulter Ej Obiena.

The senator and presidential candidate said the decision of POC to declare PATAFA president Philip Ella Juico persona non grata “is a great morale booster for athletes like Obiena.”

"Napalalaking morale booster ito para sa ating mga atleta, lalong-lalo na kay EJ. This decision of POC is a vindication from this useless and senseless politicking among our sporting officials," Pacquiao said.

“Ngayong ang POC na ang nagsabi sa kinikilala pa rin nila si EJ bilang pambato natin sa mga palarong pandaigdigan ay tuloy-tuloy na sana ang kanyang ensayo dahil malaki talaga ang kanyang potential bilang pole vaulter.”

(This is a huge morale booster for our athletes, especially for EJ... We hope the POC clarifying that it recognizes EJ as one of its representatives in international sports will allow EJ to continue his training and realize his potential as a pole vaulter.)

Pacquiao added that this clear censure by the POC to Juico should remind sporting officials to act solely to uplift our athletes and not to torment them.

“Sana maging aral itong pangyayaring ito sa ating mga sporting officials, lalong-lalo na sa ating mga NSA (Nationals Sports Association), na nandiyan sila upang tulungan ang ating mga atleta at hindi 'yung sila pa ang nagpapahirap,” he said.

(May this serve as a lesson to NSA officials who should help their athletes instead of torturing them.)



“With this action of the POC, I think that the most honorable thing to do for Mr. Juico is to resign and allow a smooth transition of leadership at the PATAFA. This will also spare the Philippine Sports Commission from being dragged into his mess. His resignation will be good for everyone. It will be good for Philippine sports,” Pacquiao said.

