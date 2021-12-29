NorthPort's Garvo Lanete has retired from competitive basketball after six years in the PBA.

The 6-foot-2 shooter from San Beda will be starting a new life in the US together with his wife, Shelby Pearl.

NorthPort team manager Bonnie Tan confirmed the development.

"On behalf of North Port Batang Pier, we would like to announce the retirement of one of our players, Garvo 'Gabo' Lanete. We wish him all the best as he pursues the next chapter of his life," Tan said in a statement.

Prior to joining the PBA, Lanete played a big part in the Red Lions title run in the NCAA from 2007 to 2012.

He was later drafted sixth overall by the NLEX Road Warriors in the 2015 before moving to Meralco in 2017, then later to NorthPort.

NorthPort teammate and fellow Red Lion Bolick wrote a heartfelt tribute for the retiring Lanete on social media.

"Na-draft ako sa PBA [na] wala masyadong kilala sa team, na-trade ka kaagad sa amin tapos [you] took me under your wing," said Bolick, who regarded Lanete as his "kuya."

"I’m gonna miss you, kuya. Happy retirement and enjoy sa imo new career and hopefully more opportunities pa nimu!"