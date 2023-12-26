Friends, teammates remember Samboy Lim during 1st night of his wake

Watch more News on iWantTFC

MANILA — During the first night of the wake of PBA legend Avelino "Samboy" Lim Jr., former classmates and teammates from Colegio de San Juan de Letran came to pay their final respects to the legendary Knight.

Lim played for Letran during his college days and led the team to multiple championships.



A necrological mass was held during the liturgy where his friends, teammates, and classmates cheered for Samboy one last time.



One prominent figure during the necrological rights was PBA great and fellow member of the 25 greatest players in the league, Alvin Patrimonio.

Patrimonio spoke during the service and called Samboy their "go-to" guy during their stint with the national team.

Patrimonio and Lim were teammates in 1986 and 1990 Philippine teams.



"Siya parating leader eh. When it comes to crunch time, bigay mo na bola kay boss Sam. He will create, he will create talaga. Kaya mahal na mahal siya ng mga fans, nagpapakamatay siya sa court. Whatever happens, whatever it takes yun, po ang natutunan ko sa kanya," the player known as the "Captain" said.



Former PBA player and fellow high flyer Bong Alvarez was also present during the first night of the public viewing for Samboy Lim.

Alvarez said, though they came from rival schools Letran and San Sebastian, he considers Samboy his idol.



"Daming galaw eh, daming galaw talaga. Atsaka si Samboy kasi, kundi nyo natatanong, siya yung unang-unang maliit na tao, 6 footer lang, na nagda-dunk, nag-360. So nung araw Toyota-Crispa days, siyempre bidahan. Pag-umuuwi ako sa Quiapo, sa amin uso pabidahan. Binibida ko na pag nakita nyo yung player ng Letran, Samboy Lim, umiikot muna bago mag-dunk," said Alvarez, who was also known as "Mr. Excitement" because of his style of play.



According to Lim's family, the public viewing at the Colegio de San Juan de Letran chapel, which started today, will continue until the 28th. Public viewing is from 11 am to 10 pm.

Inurnment will be on the 29th.