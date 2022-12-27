Sailing action returns to Taal Lake

MANILA, Philippines -- After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, competitive sailing has returned to the Taal Lake Yacht Club.

The scenic venue played host to the recent 2022 Philippine Hobie 16 National Championships, the country's longest-running Hobie sailing tournament.

Situated by the lakeshores of Talisay, Batangas and a jump-off point to Taal Volcano, TLYC has been dubbed by Lonely Planet as the country's "sailing mecca" because of its ideal winds the whole-year round.

In the tournament's 24th edition, two doctors proved their mettle even outside their field as they dominated the five-race competition.

Ophthalmologist Michael Ngu of the Manila Doctors Hospital, along with crew Lindo Pahayahay, topped the tournament which determines the year's top Hobie 16 sailor.

Coming in at second place is Sunpower Philippines general manager Glenn Everett, crewed by wife Jana.

Rounding up the winning circle at third place is Dennis Cruz, a Makati Medical Center ophthalmologist and former Philippine Eye Doctors Association president, and his local crew, Jason Mendoza.

In an adjunct tournament held the next day, TLYC commodore Peter Capotosto and Jazmine Lucero topped the Governor's Cup, a new single race format which sailed around Taal Volcano.

Named in honor of the provincial chief executive of Batangas, the Cup is the annual year end multi-race tourney which showcases the sports tourism potential of Taal Lake.

The Hobie 16 National Championships started in 1995 at its TLYC homebase, and was rotated around Subic Bay, Laiya Beach in San Juan, Cebu, Anvaya Cove in Bataan, and Punta Fuego and Tali Beach in Nasugbu, Batangas.

The sailing events were sponsored by San Miguel Beer, Club Balai Isabel, Barako Coffee, and Active Boating and Watersports as media partner, and supported by the Municipality of Talisay and the Province of Batangas.

