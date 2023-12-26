PVL: Kurashiki coach named consultant for Farm Fresh

Coach Hideo Suzuki and Farm Fresh team owner Frank Lao. Handout/Strong Group.



MANILA -- The head coach of Kurashiki Ablaze has been named as a team consultant for the Farm Fresh Foxies in the upcoming season of the Premier Volleyball League.

Hideo Suzuki is expected to be instrumental in the development of the Farm Fresh players while also extending his expertise to the rest of the teams under the Strong Group Athletics umbrella, the team said in a recent statement.

"We are thrilled to have Coach Hideo Suzuki join Farm Fresh as team consultant," said Kiara Cruz, team manager of Farm Fresh. "His proven track record and coaching are assets that will undoubtedly elevate the team's performance. We look forward to a season of growth and success under his guidance."

Suzuki led Kurashiki Ablaze to the championship in the 2023 PVL Invitational Conference, winning all of their five games in the semifinals before outlasting the Creamline Cool Smashers in a five-set classic in the championship match.

He will now work with Farm Fresh coach Jerry Yee while also monitoring the progress of Strong Group teams in the collegiate ranks.

The Foxies finished in tenth place in the recent PVL Second All-Filipino Conference, with a 2-9 win-loss record.

