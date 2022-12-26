The Philippine Azkals fell to Thailand, 4-0, in their Group A game in the AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup. PFF photo.

MANILA, Philippines -- A dominant Thailand side stamped its class over the Philippine Azkals, 4-0, in their Group A match in the 2022 AFF Mitsubishi Electric Cup on Monday evening at the Thammasat Stadium in Pathum Thani, Thailand.

The defending champions scored two goals in either half and could have put in more to hand the Azkals their second loss of the group stage. The Philippines fell to Cambodia, 3-2, in their first assignment last December 20 in Phnom Penh.

The Filipinos remain at 3 points after three matches in the group phase, while Thailand now have six points from two matches. They are joint first with Indonesia in Group A; only the top two teams in the group will advance to the semifinals.

The frustrating result dims the Philippines' chances of advancing to the semis as they were thoroughly outplayed by Thailand from the opening whistle. They gave up a free kick just two minutes into the match, and were made to pay by the hosts' talismanic striker, Teerasil Dangda, who converted a header off Theerathon Bunmathan's service.

The Azkals were fortunate not to concede more goals in the first half as Bordin Phala rattled the crossbar in the 20th minute, and attempts by Suphanan Bureerat in the ensuing minutes were parried by Julian Schwarzer.

Thailand could have doubled their lead at the 30-minute mark as Ekanit Panya was unmarked for a header, but his attempt just sailed wide.

Panya played a role in the second goal, winning a penalty off Amani Aguinaldo which Dangda coolly converted in the 41st minute.

Adisak Kraisorn made it 3-0 in the 57th minute, brushing past Jefferson Tabinas to poke the ball past Julian Schwarzer off a superb cross by Dangda.

It was 4-0 just six minutes later, as Suphanan Bureerat was quickest to the rebound after Schwarzer parried an attempt by Phala.

The Azkals had a decent spell of possession with 15 minutes to play, but Hikaru Minegishi's header was on target but blocked by Thailand's Kittipong Phoothawchuek. Skipper Stephan Schrock also had an opportunity four minutes from time, but was dispossessed inside the box before he could trouble the Thai 'keeper.

Sandro Reyes fired the Azkals' last opportunity at goal, a right-footed shot from well outside the box that skied above the crossbar.

An attempt by Thailand's Peeradol Chamrasamee was blocked by Schwarzer, preventing another goal for the hosts just before the final whistle.

The Azkals will host Indonesia at the Rizal Memorial Stadium on January 2.