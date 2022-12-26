Defending world champions Blacklist International. Courtesy: Moonton Games/File

MANILA - ABS-CBN will be streaming the 4th installment of the Mobile Legends: Bang Bang World Championships (M4) on iWantTFC, and its YouTube channels.

This comes after the broadcast network forged a partnership with the game's developer, Moonton Games.

The group stages and the playoffs will be shown live on iWantTFC, while the Grand Finals will be streamed on the ABS-CBN Entertainment, and ABS-CBN Sports YouTube channels on January 15.

“ABS-CBN and iWantTFC continue to find ways to expand its content offerings to cater to more viewers. With our partnership with MOONTON Games, one of the leaders in Esports, it is a great opportunity for us to bring premier esports content to even more audiences in the Philippines, which is already one of the biggest Esports communities in Southeast Asia," ABS-CBN Corporation Head of Digital Jamie Lopez said.

Moonton said it was grateful for the partnership, in the statement.

"We are grateful for this partnership with ABS-CBN to level up the streaming experience of our fans. Now, Filipinos can watch the much-awaited M4 World Championship on multiple streaming platforms," said Moonton Games Senior Esports Marketing Manager Tonyo Silva.

Blacklist International and Echo Philippines will represent the country in the competition, and seek to take home a three-peat for the Philippines, and a two-peat for defending champs Blacklist, from New Year's Day to January 15, 2023.

The tournament will be held in Jakarta, Indonesia.