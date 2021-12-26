Former UE coach Lawrence Chongson passes away

UE active consultant Lawrence Chongson. UAAP Media

MANILA - Lawrence Chongson, the former head coach of the University of the East, passed away on Sunday. He was 57 years old.

Sports website Spin reported that Chongson suffered a heart attack.

Chongson served as the active consultant of UE in the 82nd season of the UAAP, where he called the shots for the Red Warriors in coordination with the late Bong Tan, his close friend who died in November 2019.

Under his watch, the Red Warriors slumped to a 4-10 win-loss record in Season 82.

Chongson first coached UE in 2009, when he led the Red Warriors to the UAAP Season 72 Finals where they lost to the Ateneo Blue Eagles in three games.

He was also the agent of former UE stars Paul Lee and Roi Sumang.