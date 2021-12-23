NBA: Magic win back-to-back games by defeating Hawks

Orlando Magic center Robin Lopez (33) makes a move against Atlanta Hawks center Gorgui Dieng (10) during the first quarter at State Farm Arena. Jason Getz, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

Rookie Franz Wagner scored in double figures for the 27th time in his 32 games, scoring 25 points to lead the visiting Orlando Magic to a 104-98 win over the Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday.

It is the first time the Magic have won back-to-back games all season. Orlando broke a five-game losing streak against Atlanta and handed the Hawks their seventh straight home loss.

Both teams were missing players because of COVID-19 health and safety protocols. The Hawks were without leading scorer Trae Young, leading rebounder Clint Capela, Danilo Gallinari, Kevin Huerter, Timothe Luwawu-Cabarrot and Lou Williams.

The Magic were minus Mo Bamba, Ignas Brazdeikis, R.J. Hampton, E'Twaun Moore, Mychal Mulder, Terrence Ross and Moritz Wagner.

HIGHLIGHTS:

Watch more on iWantTFC

Gary Harris added 17 points and Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 assists for Orlando, and BJ Johnson came off the bench to score a career-high 14.

Atlanta's Cam Reddish scored a career-high 34 points and was 6-for-10 on 3-point shots. John Collins finished with 28 points and 12 rebounds.

Atlanta's Bogdan Bogdanovic played his first game since Nov. 27 because of a severe right ankle sprain and scored six points in 22 minutes.

The absence of offensive regulars was particularly harmful to Atlanta, which scored just 37 points in the first half and had 11 turnovers -- nine of them steals by Orlando -- responsible for 16 points. The Magic led 47-37 at the half.

The Magic retained the momentum by opening the third quarter on a 9-2 run to increase the lead to 17 points at 56-39. The lead reached 20 points after Hassani Gravett nailed a 3-pointer with 6:28 left to make it 63-43, but Atlanta scored 13 straight to cut the lead to seven points. Orlando took a 70-61 lead into the fourth quarter.

Orlando regained the edge with an 8-2 start in the fourth quarter and never saw its lead fall below eight points until the final 10 seconds of the game.

Both teams play again on Thursday. The Hawks travel to Philadelphia and Orlando returns home to play New Orleans.