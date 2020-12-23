MMA: Former featherweight champion Banario vows to improve his explosiveness

MANILA -- Former ONE featherweight champion Honorio "The Rock" Banario was among the few bright spots for Team Lakay this year, as the 31-year-old veteran was able to score a victory back in February, just before the pandemic broke out.

After the Philippines announced a series of community lockdowns that closed closed gyms and kept people locked inside their homes, Banario and the rest of Team Lakay were able to spend quality time with their families.

Banario, for instance, was able to send more time with his son, Stone.

“My biggest accomplishment this year is returning to the winning track in my career, also watching my son grow. Just seeing him crawl and seeing him start to walk and speak, it’s a great feeling and it makes me happy,” Banario said.

“I think the biggest lesson I learned, especially in this pandemic, is to stay healthy -- physically, mentally, and spiritually. Watching out for your family’s health and staying positive in times of crisis.”

Banario was last seen inside the ONE Circle last February, when he took apart highly-regarded featherweight contender, Thailand’s Shannon “OneShin” Wiratchai, to win by a narrow split decision.

When lockdowns and travel restrictions were eased months later, and ONE was able to resume holding events in Bangkok and Singapore, Team Lakay was one of the first groups to be given fights.

Unfortunately, many of its athletes including former ONE lightweight world champion Eduard Folayang, former ONE bantamweight world champion Kevin Belingon, and rising star Lito Adiwang, all suffered setbacks.

Banario wants to remind fans of Team Lakay’s resilience, and promises them something to look forward to in the new year.

“Next year, I want to be more productive, continue winning, and stay strong. There are a lot of tough challenges waiting for me in my career, a lot of strong opponents. I want to be ready to face them and keep coming out on the winning end,” Banario said.

“I think the string of losses for our team is just another roadblock to greatness. We always learn from our mistakes and come back stronger. I’m very proud of our team. We may not have the best gym, the best equipment, but we have each other. I think that’s more than enough.

“We’re going to bounce back in a big way next year,” he added.

After a short stint at lightweight, Banario returned to featherweight, where many stark challengers await. Possible matchups include showdowns with Martin Nguyen, Sage Northcutt, and Koyomi Matsushima.

Banario maintains that he never picks and chooses his opponents, but promises to be ready for whoever stands across from him in the Circle.

“My goal is to get the belt so I’ll be ready for anyone,” said Banario.

“I’m working on a few things, adding a few skills and techniques, and working on my power. I want to end fights quicker. I want to bring back my fire. Fans can expect a more explosive and exciting Honorio Banario next year.”

