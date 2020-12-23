LOOK: Lakers unveil NBA championship rings

Los Angeles Lakers players Anthony Davis and LeBron James and Quinn Cook and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope pose with their 2020 NBA Championship rings before a game against the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center. Kirby Lee, USA TODAY Sports/Reuters.

The Los Angeles Lakers received their championship rings in an emotional ceremony on Tuesday night, ahead of their game against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Even though no fans were allowed at the Staples Center, it was still a special ceremony that saw each player's family virtually present the ring to them.

Among those who spoke were two-time NBA Most Valuable Player Giannis Antetokounmpo of the Milwaukee Bucks, who congratulated his brother Kostas and said, "Let's get more rings."

Meanwhile, students of LeBron James' I Promise School presented the "King" with his ring together with his mother and three children.

This is what it's all about 💍 pic.twitter.com/kZlYMYb93X — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2020

According to the Lakers, the ring has "more carats of diamonds than any other ring in NBA history." They were also completed in time for opening night, just a month after the design was finalized.

From start to finish. There's nothing like a championship ring. pic.twitter.com/sHylEun1EM — Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) December 23, 2020

Each NBA championship ring has a total of 804 stones and 15.50 carats of white and yellow diamonds, with another 0.95 carat of Lakers purple Amethyst stones.

The ring also pays tribute to the late franchise icon Kobe Bryant, as each player's number is surrounded by a Mamba snake. The top of the ring can be removed to reveal all the franchise's retired jersey numbers, with special emphasis on Bryant's No. 8 and No. 24.

