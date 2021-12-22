Imus shocks Bicol to make MPBL semis

Leo Najorda led all scorers in Imus-Buracai de Laiya's win against Bicol. Photo courtesy of Chooks-to-Go Pilipinas

MANILA, Philippines -- Imus-Buracai de Laiya stunned Bicol-LCC Malls, 74-57, to advance to the semifinals of the Chooks-to-Go Maharlika Pilipinas Basketball League Invitational, Tuesday at the SM Mall of Asia Arena.

The Manny Torralba-coached squad leaned on its pesky defense and held Bicol to just six points in the fourth frame.

Kurt Reyson sparked Imus' breakaway, as his four-point play with 6:22 to go touched off a 16-0 run that put them up by 19 points, 74-55, with just 1:52 left in the game.

"Redemption. Maraming nagsasabi sa team na veterans, lack of energy pero amazing 'yung pinakita nila ngayon na may energy sila sa Bicol," said Imus head coach Manny Torralba.

"Bicol is a tough team to beat. Pero nilagay lang talaga namin 'yung puso sa laro e, nagkausap sila, switching hindi ko akalain na nung fourth quarter hindi sila naka-score ng [at least] 10 points yata," he added.

Leo Najorda, who scored 13 points in six minutes during the first half, finished with 23 points after averaging 13.4 in the pool stage.

Ian Melencio added 11 points, six assists, seven rebounds, and two steals while Genmar Bragais had 11 points as well.

The frontcourt duo of Jhaymo Eguilos and Adi Santos combined for 29 big rebounds along with 12 points.

Bicol, which averaged 79.25 points in four group stage matches, was held to just 57 points in the contest off a poor 28-percent shooting clip. They went 4-of-26 from downtown.

Leading the Volcanoes were Zach Huang with 12 points and seven boards and Dennis Santos with 10 markers.

Mac Tallo, meanwhile, shot just 3-of-14 from the field to finish with 10 points to go along with six rebounds, four blocks, three assists, and three steals. The Cebuano guard was averaging 17.5 points during the pool phase.

Bicol suffered a huge blow in the third frame after Mark Cruz hit his head on the floor after crashing badly on the hard court. He was sent to the nearest hospital after experiencing dizziness.

Imus will take on the winner of the quarterfinals match between Nueva Ecija and Iloilo at 10 p.m..

The scores:

Imus-Buracai de Laiya (74) – Najorda 23, Melencio 11, Bragais 11, Reyson 9, Rogado 8,Eguilos 6, Santos 6, Llagas 0, Mescallado 0, Tan 0, Mangalino 0.

Bicol-LCC Malls(57) – Huang 12, Tallo 10, Santos 10, Tansingco 7, Lanete 7, Gabawan 4, Yee 4, Marcelino 3, Pericas 0, Lao 0, Luib 0, Cruz 0.

Quarterscores: 21-19, 38-37, 56-51, 74-57.