Batang Pinoy: Archer Carlos harvests 7 gold medals

The Batang Pinoy archery winners together with PSC chief Noli Eala. Handout photo



Miguel Carlos of Puerto Princesa delivered a performance to remember as he hauled seven gold medals and emerged the most bemedaled athlete in the Philippine Sports Commission’s Batang Pinoy that came to a close on Wednesday in Ilocos Sur.

The 12-year-old Palawan National School seventh-grader bested General Santos’ Adrie Sabdielle Gonzaga to top the boys Under-13 Olympic round that came after he teamed up with Lizette Mayumi Bagnol in edging General Santos’ Samantha Isabel Loreno and Romee Jonathan Rioja in snaring the mixed team mint at the San Ildefonso Central School.

Carlos thus finished with a total of 7 gold medals, the most in this 5-day day event for 15-year-old athletes as he also reigned supreme in the 20 meters, 25m, 30m, 40m and 1440 events days before.

“Na-surprise kami sa seven gold na nakuha niya, pero he deserves it kasi masipag siya sa training,” said Carlos’ father-coach Ramil.

Two more archers, Jathniel Caleb Fernandez of Baguio and Adrianna Jessie Magbojos likewise made heads turn as the two topped the U10 boys and girls’ Olympic round to each end up with six mints apiece.

It came after the two swooped down on gold in the 10m, 15m, 20m, 30m and final events the previous days.

Shining the brightest in centerpiece athletics, meanwhile, was Leonelyn Compuesto of Masbate, who added the 100m and the 4x400m relay to her magnificent five-gold harvest.

The 15-year-old Masbate Sports Academy student edged South Cotabato’s Schenley Faye Ombid by a fraction of a second, 13.11 (.103)-13.11 (.109), to grab the century dash mint and then teamed up with Realyn Lanuza, Jesalyn Materdan and Alessandra Nicole Capellan in ruling the 4x400m relay.

Compuesto, who passed out and rushed to the nearby clinic after the race but eventually regained consciousness, later said she wants to be like her idol, the late great Lydia de Vega-Mercado.

“Gusto ko maging tulad niya, idol ko po siya,” said Compuesto, who completed a sprint sweep after she also topped the 200m, 400m and 4x100m days back.