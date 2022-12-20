Swimmer Julian Lowers De Kam of Lucena collected his fourth gold medal, while sprinter Leonelyn Compuesto of Masbate grabbed her third on Tuesday as the Batang Pinoy nears its conclusion in Ilocos Sur.

The 15-year-old De Kam ruled the 400-meter freestyle in four minutes and 26.03 seconds, ahead of General Santos' Evenezir Polancos, Jr. and San Jose Del Monte's Meynard Geoff Marcelino, who settled for the silver and bronze in 4:26.54 and 4:40.01, respectively.

It was De Kam's fourth mint to add to his triumphs in 1500m free, 100m butterfly and 200m free days before to become the first quadruple gold winner at the pool of the five-day meet, the country's centerpiece grassroots development program.

De Kam's provincemate Kristian Yugo Cabana was a gold behind with three along with Aubrey Tom of Rizal, Kyla Louise Bulaga of La Union and Jaella Mendoza of Laguna.

Compuesto, for her part, blew past everyone in reigning supreme in the girls' 400m where she clocked 1:00.63 and pocketed her third gold. It came days after she took the 200m gold and anchored Masbate's 4x100m relay to victory.

Bohol's Ma. Emely Balunan and Olongapo's Wella Mae Coronado took the silver and bronze in 1:02.51 and 1:04.67.

She will have a chance for win No. 4 and complete a sprint treble as she was trying to qualify for Tuesday's century dash finals.

Caloocan's Maritanya Krog ruled the girls' road race for 13 years old and below in completing a cycling sweep as she also reigned supreme in criterium and individual time trial days before.

Krog, 13, timed in 58:16.725 in besting Iloilo City's Maria Louisse Crisselle Alejado and Calapan's Jhanah Osias, who clocked 58:17.966 and 58:17.966 for the silver and bronze.

Also emerging triumphant in the road race were Davao del Norte's Gwen Stefani Ponio (girls 14-15) and Pangasian's Jerick Cabael (boys' 13-and-under).

Other golden efforts in centerpiece athletics were Calamba's Loraine Audrey Batalla (girls' 3000m), Masbate's Ana Bhianca Espinilla (javelin), Victoria City's Cejay Murillo (2000m steeplechase) and Binan's Pi Durdan Wangkay (400m).

On the same track, Marc Angelo Cabiluna of Misamis Oriental, coached by his mom Cherry, added the triple jump mint to his long jump victory a few days back by registering 13.34m.

Masbate's Jonathan Bellosillo copped the silver with a 13.27m, while Imus' Prince Philip Canja the bronze with a 12.48m.

In the 4x100m universal relay, Pangasinan's Daniela Joy Peralta, Jolo Mondero, Leslie Villanueva and John Raymark Acosta sprinted their way to gold in 50.88 ahead of Binan's Hazel Mae Resma, Pi Durden Wangkay, Jamailla Sena and John David Mangilin, who were left with the silver in 51:08.

Muntinlupa's Angel Mae Librado, Mark Lester Estaco, Samantha Brith Malijan and Juaqui Nicolo Fullo ended up with the bronze in 52.17.

Also splashing their way to gold at the pool were Negros Oriental's Kacie Gabrielle Tionko (girls' 400m free) and Bataan's Benjamin Jose De Mesa II (boys' 100m back).