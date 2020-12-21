UAAP: Ken Tuffin foregoes final season with FEU

MANILA, Philippines -- Kenneth Tuffin has decided to forego his final season with Far Eastern University (FEU) to instead focus on his stint in New Zealand's National Basketball League (NBL).

This, after the UAAP cancelled its upcoming Season 83 in consideration of the health and safety of its student-athletes.

Tuffin announced his decision on Instagram, admitting that it was a difficult one but he "felt the need to do what's best for me and have some certainty about what I'm doing right now."

The erstwhile FEU captain spent the past year in New Zealand, where was drafted 44th overall in the NBL Draft by Taranaki. Playing as an amateur so as to preserve his UAAP eligibility, Tuffin averaged 9.2 points and 4.7 rebounds per game for the Mountainairs.

"Words can't express how grateful I am and just want to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my journey in FEU," wrote Tuffin, who gave special mention to former FEU coach Nash Racela, former assistant coach Josh Reyes, FEU athletic director Mark Molina, and Anton Montinola for scouting him all the way back in 2015.

"To coach Olsen Racela, thank you for your guidance and trust in me over the last 3 years and bringing out the best in me both on and off the court," he added.

"To my teammates, it's been a great run and I wish you all the best for the future, continue to grow, continue to learn, because that's what it's all about," he said.

Tuffin is still expected to make his way to the PBA, as he plans to enter the 2022 Rookie Draft, according to a Spin report.

He averaged 7.47 points and 3.73 rebounds per game for the Tamaraws in Season 82.

