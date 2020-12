Football: Arsenal thrash Everton, Man United stay top of COVID-hit WSL

Manchester United's Tobin Heath in action with Bristol City's Sophie Baggaley. Molly Darlington, Action Images via Reuters

Arsenal thumped Everton 4-0 to climb to second place behind Manchester United, who thrashed bottom side Bristol City 6-1 on a Sunday that had three of the six FA Women's Super League games postponed, two of them due to COVID-19.

Chelsea's tie with Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United's clash with Aston Villa were postponed after the home teams had positive tests in their camps, while Birmingham City against Manchester City was pushed back due to a waterlogged pitch.

Arsenal did not miss prolific Dutch striker Vivianne Miedema against Everton as she was rested, with Jordan Nobbs and Caitlin Foord netting in the first ten minutes en route to an easy 4-0 win.

That convincing victory lifted them to second in the standings on 22 points after 10 games, four behind surprise leaders Manchester United who had a scoring spree of their own at home to bottom side Bristol City.

Leah Galton scored twice for the Red Devils and forward Tobin Heath also nabbed a brace as they completely outplayed City, who finish the year bottom of the table with two points from ten games.

In Sunday's late game, Jessica Fishlock scored twice and Rachel Rowe grabbed a goal as Reading ran out 3-1 winners away to Brighton & Hove Albion.



(Reporting by Philip O'Connor Editing by Christian Radnedge)