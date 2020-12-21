Football: Another Azkals Development Team player to join Thai club

Azkals Development Team defender Mar Diano. Photo via the Philippines Football League/ADT

MANILA, Philippines -- Azkals Development Team (ADT) defender Mar Diano is set to join Jarvey Gayoso at Muangthong United in Thai League 1, the club announced Monday.

ADT coach Scott Cooper confirmed Diano's move, as both he and Gayoso are expected to fly to Thailand before the end of the year to complete the signing.

"We have accepted Muangthong's offer (for Diano) to join the club," Cooper said. "We feel that it's a good move, because Muangthong is a strong club with a big history."

Diano's move comes just a couple of weeks after Gayoso's transfer was also confirmed by Cooper. The coach is confident that both players can make an impact in Thailand, especially as they are playing for the same club.

The 23-year-old Diano hails from Masbate and played for University of the East in the UAAP. He started in all of the Under-22 Azkals' matches in the 30th Southeast Asian Games last year, and scored in the Philippines' group game against Timor Leste.

"He had a wonderful SEA Games campaign," Cooper said of the young defender. "We feel that this move will only develop his career, help him go from strength to strength, and hopefully develop him into an Azkal."

The ADT coach said the two players are still processing additional documents required to enter Thailand.

At Muangthong, Diano and Gayoso will be coached by Serbia-born Macedonian coach Mario Gjurovski who also played under Cooper a few seasons ago when the Azkals mentor was working in Thailand.

"I've never been afraid to give young players an opportunity," Cooper said. "I think we can be proud (that we have two ADT players moving to Thailand)."

