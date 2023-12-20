Aguilar, Thompson, Standhardinger lead PBA All-Star voting

MANILA — Barangay Ginebra San Miguel’s core leads the initial PBA 2024 All-Star voting count.

Ginebra veteran Japeth Aguilar is the no.1 vote-getter with 24,372 votes, former PBA MVP Scottie Thompson follows with 17,398 votes, former Best Player of the Conference Christian Standhardinger is third with 15,400, the returning LA Tenorio placed fourth with 15,390, while the high-flying Jamie Malonzo is at no.5 with 15,014 votes.

The Top 24 vote-getters regardless of position will be based on fan vote, while the nos. 25 to 28 spots will be decided by PBA coaches and the media.

Here are the rest of the Top 24 vote-getters so far:

6. June Mar Fajardo

7. Maverick Ahanmisi

8. Stanley Pingle

9. CJ Perez

10. Arvin Tolentino

11. Calvin Abueva

12. Eric Camson

13. Calvin Oftana

14. Chris Newsome

15. Paul Lee

16. Nards Pinto

17. James Yap

18. Jayson Castro

19. Terrence Romeo

20. Mark Barroca

21. Jeremiah Gray

22. Von Pessumal

23. Marcio Lassiter

24. Jio Jalalon

Meanwhile, Malonzo, Oftana, Gray, Justin Arana, and Tyler Tio lead the initial ballot for the Rookies-Sophomores-Juniors game.

The All-Star voting, which is done both online and in-venue, will last until February 7, 2024.

The games will be held in Bacolod next year.