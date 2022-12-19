UAAP: UST, UE retain judo championships

UST continues its reign in UAAP judo. UAAP Media.

MANILA, Philippines -- University of Santo Tomas (UST) captured a fifth straight championship in men's judo after a strong finish in the UAAP Season 85 collegiate judo championships, Sunday at the Blue Eagle Gym.

The Golden Judokas amassed 22 points in the day to deny University of the Philippines (UP) a comeback and took their league-leading 15th overall title. The trophy is also the school's seventh this season.

"Feeling thankful and feeling grateful kasi pinayagan na uli ng school, ng board ng UAAP na maglaro uli at mag-training," UST coach Steve Esteban said. "Congratulations sa mga bata, they deserved (the championship) naman. Happy, I feel joyful, I feel thankful sa mga supporters, sa school namin, at sa mga officials namin."

University of the East (UE), meanwhile, pulled off its second consecutive title in the women's division, holding off UST in a 37-34 finish. The Lady Red Judokas captured the school's first title in the season.

Coach Rodimple Rodriguez was happy to see UE back in the throne despite all the adversities during the hiatus.

"Actually, overwhelming 'yung pakiramdam, since nanggaling nga sa pandemic. Feeling naman gahol talaga 'yung preparation kasi nag-start kami mag-training mga second week ng August," said Rodriguez. "Pero nag-step up naman 'yung mga players at nakuha namin 'yung back-to-back championship."

UST banked on its 1-2 finish in the men's lightweight (-73 kg) to seal the title, with John Mari Quilang defeating sparring partner and eventual Rookie of the Year Maekhael Sasi in the gold medal match. Xavier Bustamante of UP and Angelo Saria of De La Salle University collected the bronze medals.

Ryan Christian Benavidez earlier put the Tiger Judokas on the cusp of the title after taking care of Ateneo de Manila University's Mark Jeremiah Bangui in the half-lightweight (under-66 kg). Fighting Maroon Paolo Cruz and Green Judoka Troy Estrella completed the podium of the event.

Half-heavyweight (under-100 kg) champion Chino Sy's dominant run on Saturday earned him Most Valuable Player honors.

UP ended in second place for the second-straight season with 26 markers, closed by the gold-winning romp Hyejun Lee in the featherweight (under-55 kg). The rookie outlasted Ron Novino of La Salle in the final, while Season 82 MVP Nick Ligero and Janry Pamor, both of UST, ended with the bronzes.

Eivan Donaire prevented a gold-medal shutout for La Salle after taking the extra-lightweight (under-60 kg) title over Ralph Suarez of UST. UP's Benedict Macale and Ateneo's Elijah Claravall rounded up the circle.

The Green Judokas eventually closed with the third-place finish with 15 markers.

UE grabbed back-to-back judo titles. UAAP Media.

On the women's side, Remianne Pangilinan paced the strong defense of the Lady Red Warriors with the gold in the middleweight (under-70 kg) despite the gallant stand from the Female Tiger Judokas' heavyweights.

Pangilinan dominated the said weight class, including a rousing win against UST's Casey Tolosa in the final that turned out to be the difference as the Tigers carved two titles in the day. Bronze medals went the way of Jeanmae Lobo of UST and Andrea Villena of La Salle in the category.

UST made the last push with Levie Espuerta and Sydney Sy taking the golds in the half-middleweight (under-63 kg) and in the heavyweight (over-78 kg) weight classes, respectively, but that was not enough to outpace UE.

Espuerta took down UE's Veneza Dayao in the final, while Sy dominated UP's Jubelle Vergara in their own gold medal matches. UST's Krizza Amisola and UE's Aescie Ramos shared the third-place podium in the half-middleweight, while UST's Kathleen Ferriols and UP's Stephanie Fetalver completed that of the heavyweight.

Pag-ibig De Villa took the other gold of the day, winning the half-heavyweight (under-78 kg) class over UE's Nicole Habierto. UE's Dianne Aquino and UST's Lea Quimba collected the bronzes in the division.

UAAP Season 81 and 82 back-to-back Most Valuable Player in the girls' division Joemari-Heart Rafael continued her streak and was adjudged as both the Rookie of the Year and the top athlete in the women's division for the season.